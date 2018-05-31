A GoFundMe Page has raised more than $44,000 for the family of a 23-month-old Mission girl who passed way last week. / Web Photo

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

A GoFundMe page – set up for the family of a little girl who passed away last week after wandering away from a daycare and later found unresponsive in a nearby pool – has been getting a huge response from Mission residents and the rest of the province.

While not confirmed by official sources, the fundraising page identified the toddler as 23-month-old Selena Chabara.

So far, more than $44,500 has been raised and the amount continues to climb.

The details on the fundraising site say, “the world unexpectedly lost the most beautiful little soul. Selena was a healthy, fiery and loving little girl who was taken from this world tragically and far too soon.”

It goes on to ask for donations in Selena’s memory to fund the necessary expenses associated with her unexpected passing.

To view the page, click here.

Previous story
B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May
Next story
Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Just Posted

Decision on Bruhn Bridge replacement delayed

The ministry had planned to make their decision this spring, but now say more time is needed.

Shuswap Lake level begins to recede

Those in flood-prone areas urged to remain vigilant

Festival doing away with plastic water bottles

Roots & Blues organizers looking to improve waste management

Update: Fire destroys shop and tractor on Highway 97b property

Investigation determines fire was not suspicious; no cause found yet

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

100 pounds of marijuana and edibles seized in South Okanagan

RCMP raided a marijuana dispensary in Okanagan Falls

Chicken-Like Birds hatch new album

Concert to celebrate release of Wild Returns planned for June 16 at the Nexus

Column: Hold the mayo

A friend of mine whipped up a batch of amazing mayonnaise in… Continue reading

From the archives of the Observer

1908 It is quite a mistake to suppose that the light sandy… Continue reading

Most Read