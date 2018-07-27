More than a fender was bent in intersection crash Friday

Vehicle collides with another where Ross Street and the Trans-Canada Highway meet

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, July 27, a vehicle crash occurred in the intersection of Ross Street and the Trans-Canada Highway. It appeared no one was injured. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

No one appeared to be hurt in a crash at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Ross Street on Friday, July 27.

Just after 2 p.m., a vehicle ran into another at the intersection, delaying traffic while emergency crews arrived.

The second vehicle was pushed out of the intersection in order to keep traffic moving and was parked in front of KFC, its front end badly damaged. A person could be seen sweeping up glass in the intersection when the highway light was red.

No word yet on whether an infraction ticket will be issued.

