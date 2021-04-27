April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Good morning to all! It’s not quite Friday yet but at least it’s not Monday. Here’s your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, to get your day going.

Fun fact: The Pink Moon and moonquakes

The evening of April 26 saw the first supermoon of the year, April’s Full Pink Moon.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, last night’s moon was the first of two supermoons this year, with the second one scheduled to occur on May 26. The site notes that supermoons are about 7 per cent bigger and about 15 per cent brighter than your average moon.

The reason why last night’s moon is called a Pink Moon is because April’s Full Moon corresponds with the springtime blooms of the Phlox subulata pink wildflower — also known as the Creeping Phlox — which is native to eastern North America.

To celebrate 2021’s first supermoon, here’s a fun fact about the celestial phenomena.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the moon also experiences quakes, but they occur at smaller magnitudes than its earthly counterparts.

“It appears they are related to the tidal stresses associated with the varying distance between the Earth and Moon,” said the USGS. “They also occur at great depth, about halfway between the surface and the center of the moon.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A luxury home in Penticton listed for sale at $12.8 million has sparked many racist comments, including a threatening email against the realtors who listed the property.

The house, located at 587 Vancouver Avenue, listed by Kevin Chen and Matt Zhang from Vancouver-based Oakwyn Realty, has been on the market for almost a year now.

However, it wasn’t until the home was featured by the online Vancouver news publication Daily Hive that Chen and Zhang began to draw the ire of some locals.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

In need of a good laugh this morning? Check out this man’s reaction when a stranger comes up to him and tells him that he likes bananas.

@prankmecomedy

Whispering Weird Things to Strangers! 🤣 #funnyvideos #pranks #comedy #funny #escalatorprank #whisper #whispering

♬ original sound – PrankMeComedy

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend
Next story
Two climbers rescued from Pincushion Mountain near Peachland

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council chose Option 1, a two-lane road with a multi-use pathway, when it upgrades unstable slopes on Lakeshore Road between 10th and 20th avenues NE. These signs were up in 2018. (File photo)
Two-way Lakeshore plus multi-use path gets Salmon Arm council’s nod

Just one councillor votes against Option 1 and instead for making Lakeshore Road one-way

Police determined the driver of a semi fell asleep before going off Highway 1 and colliding with a rock face west of Sicamous early Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021. (Contributed)
Truck driver fined following Highway 1 collision west of Sicamous

RCMP report driver fell asleep prior to incident

Monique Cusson is grateful to be able to display her work in her new gallery space for her business, The She Shed by the Shuswap Store, at 4850 10a Ave. NE (near the Highway 97B intersection). (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm artisan, business owner shares PTSD experience to support others

Monique Cusson marks one-year anniversary with new location, gallery

Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos)
PHOTOS: Water main break reduces Vernon highway traffic to single lane

Large hole appeared on 32nd Street at 21st Avenue around midnight

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule proven virtually ineffective in preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

An alligator walks across the Toronto FC practice field in Orlando, Florida on Monday April 26, 2021. Not that they needed a reminder that they're a long way from home, but Toronto FC players had an alligator crash their practice in Florida. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC-Eric Giacometti *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Alligator crashes Toronto FC practice in Florida ahead of matchup with Cruz Azul

Soccer team about to tangle with one of Mexico’s most storied sides

When Agatha Brown looked away from the camera, what was she looking at? Teaching staff, Salmon Arm High School 1950-1951. J.S. Michell, M.A. Landers, J.F. Nicoll, E.R.M. Yerburgh, John Parker, W.A. Huggett, E.A.C. Tweeddale, Joan Calderwood and Agatha Brown. Image courtesy the Denis Marshall Collection, Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in picture: Salmon Arm High School

Staff photo from 1950-51.

People wait to be seen by the pharmacist who will deliver their first COVID-19 vaccine in a Loblaws grocery store pharmacy in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

Dr. Theresa Tam says that 75% must be partially vaccinated and 20% fully vaccinated to lift restrictions

Emergency crews were able to evacuate two rock climbers off Pincushion Mountain on Monday, April 26. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)
Two climbers rescued from Pincushion Mountain near Peachland

Two hikers began to make their way down from a trail when one of them fell several meters and struck his head

Most Read