Morning Start: Can you hear anything in space?

Fact of the day:

Can you hear anything in space?

No, you cannot hear any sounds in near-empty regions of space. Sound travels through the vibration of atoms and molecules in a medium (such as air or water). In space, where there is no air, the sound has no way to travel.

A rock from #space enters Earth’s atmosphere at 50,000 miles per hour (22 km per sec) lighting up the skies over Tasmania 😍! pic.twitter.com/Jesac3gmve — latest in space (@latestinspace) May 2, 2020

In case you missed it:

A gas station convenience store has been shut down due to fire damage after a shoplifter shot a flare in the direction of a clerk inside.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called out to the fire at the Circle K convenience store on Departure Bay Road and Norwell Drive on Saturday just after 9 p.m.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said two teenagers allegedly shoplifted from the store.

“One of them discharged a single-tube flare into the store directly at the clerk, struck merchandise, a fire ignited, caused significant damage, the clerk fled the store,” O’Brien said.

Teens set off flare in Nanaimo convenience store, traumatize clerk: RCMP https://t.co/we5CPgCoqY — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) May 3, 2020

Video of the day:

oh my ficking god you have got to be kidding me pic.twitter.com/iEt5FHs9vm — lil waste of space (@pupperonis) May 1, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

