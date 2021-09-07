Women chewing gum while sitting on the street. (Pexels)

Morning Start: Chewing gum boosts concentration

Your Morning Start for Tuesday, Sept. 7

Good morning! Hope your day started off on a good note!

Fun fact: Chewing gum boosts concentration

If you have trouble focusing, chew on a piece of gum. A 2013 study found that subjects who chewed gum while taking part in a memory challenge were able to stay focused for longer periods of time than those who did not chew gum.

In case you missed it:

Hearts are heavy in and at the City of Vernon.

Coun. Dalvir Nahal, 45, died at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Sunday, Sept. 5, after a decade-long battle with cancer.

Nahal was in her second term as a councillor.

That’s all folks! Have a good day!

