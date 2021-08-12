Morning Start: Dolphins have ‘names’ for each other

(Pixabay photo)

Fun fact: Dolphins have ‘names’ for each other

According to a National Geographic article published in 2013, dolphins call each other by whistles that act as “names.”

“Past studies have shown that individual dolphins have a unique whistle, called a ‘signature whistle,’ that they often use in big group settings, like when several pods of dolphins meet at sea,” writes the article’s author, Christine Dell’Amore.

Dell’Amore cited a study done by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that was published that same year, where researchers on a boat off eastern Scotland joined up with a group of wild dolphins.

“When one of the dolphins announced itself with its signature whistle—the equivalent of ‘Joey!’ for instance—the researchers recorded that sound,” writes Dell’Amore.

“Later, the team played that same ‘Joey!’ call back to the dolphins, and a significant portion of the time, the dolphin they called Joey responded with the same call—as if Joey was saying, ‘Yup, I’m here.’”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart is getting some heat for a controversial tweet criticizing federal government COVID-19 benefits for workers.

“Business owners across BC are struggling to stay open as Gov’t programs don’t encourage workers to seek employment. This is wrong!” reads the tweet Stewart published on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Stewart said he made the comments after taking a walk around downtown Kelowna, seeing many restaurants looking for employees but failing to find any. He says programs like the Canada Recovery Benefit are to blame.

Read the full story here.

