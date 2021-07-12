Some fish, reptile, and amphibian species eat their own young to protect the rest from overcrowding. (Pixabay)

Morning Start: Eating your offspring is good parenting in some species

With wildfire activity throughout the region, expect some haziness in the Okanagan, widespread smoke in the Shuswap region, and some localized smoke in the Columbia area.

Fun fact: Eating your own offspring is a sign of good parenting in some animal species

According to a 2019 study published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, certain fish, reptiles, and amphibians eat at least some of their offspring.

Doing this is their way of giving their other spawn a fighting chance, because the parents are making the environment a lot less crowded, which the study says is a form of parental care.

Weather forecast for the next three days

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Revelstoke:

The Embleton Mountain wildfire, near Kamloops, has led to an evacuation alert being issued for Sun Peaks by the resort municipality government.

This alert is due to the out of control fire west of Whitecroft and seven kilometres west of Sun Peaks and has grown to 290 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service has 24 firefighters, three helicopters and heavy equipment battling the blaze. The Sun Peaks Fire Department is also fighting the fire.

Trending on Twitter

Bhangra dancer Gurdeep Pandher released a short video of himself dancing as the sun was rising over the Saint Lawrence River in Quebec.

Start your day off with a good vibe and check it out!

