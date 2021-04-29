(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, April 29, 2021

Good morning, everyone. Don’t hesitate to grab those umbrellas and raincoats, as showers are in the forecast for today.

Fun fact: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Humans are at the top of a large animal kingdom that encompasses roughly 8.74 million species on Earth, according to a 2011 study published in the PLOS Biology journal.

The study found that there are 7.8 million species of animals, 298,000 species of plants, 611,000 species of fungi, 36,400 species of protozoa and 27,500 species of algae or chromists.

So, whenever you’re feeling alone, just remember that we share the planet with millions of other living beings who all come in different shapes and sizes.

Masks have been around for many years, but now more than ever, the industry needs to be innovative, says a Kelowna mask manufacturer.

Breathe Medical Manufacturing recently celebrated its first year in the business, having produced 46 million masks to supply health care workers with surgical masks.

The company’s products and resources have all been focused on fulfilling federal orders for personal protective equipment (PPE) but Breathe’s CEO Robert Balazs said they’re slowly changing that.

Read the full story here.

Here’s something you don’t see every day — a cat making the effort to be polite and knock on its owner’s door. The caption speaks for itself: “Either I’m going mad or that cat just knocked on the door.”

@ladbible

‘Either I’m going mad or that cat just knocked on the door’ 😹😹 #ladbible #fyp #foryou #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound – LADbible

Duncan B.C. native Rick Fall made his way through Salmon Arm on Wednesday, April 28, during the early days of his cross-country run, from Victoria to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to raise money for Make-A-Wish Canada and Childhood Cancer Canada. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Duncan native stretches legs in Salmon Arm during cross-country run for charities

Rick Fall wants to raise $300,000 for Make-A-Wish and Childhood Cancer Canada

Logging is proposed for a portion of Mount Ida, with the industrial park to the right. The purple portions are the proposed cut blocks, the yellowy-green are city-owned properties and the red and black dotted lines are the proposed logging roads. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council to hear logging plans for portion of Mount Ida

BC Timber Sales rep to address city’s development and planning meeting on Monday morning, May 3

Kelly Fosbery receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
74 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 659 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

Splatsin has received nearly $3 million to construct 10 new homes on Lassertie Drive. (Splatsin photo)
New homes coming to Splatsin land

Band receives nearly $3 million to build 10 new homes so members can return to or stay in community

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Learn about how the pandemic is impacting the people of Revelstoke. (Tom Poole Photography/Tourism Revelstoke)
Revelstoke survey says mental health and well being biggest priority amidst pandemic

The survey was done by over 900 people last fall

For the month of May, Hillside Winery is donating $1 from every bottle of their signature muscat ottenel wine to the B.C. Hospitality Foundation. (Hillside Winery photo)
Naramata winery helps hurting hospitality workers

$1 from every bottle of Hillside Winery’s muscat ottonel goes to B.C. Hospitality Foundation

Corinna Chong won the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize. (Andrew Pulvermacher photo)
Kelowna writer wins 2021 CBC short story prize

Corinna Chong also teaches creative writing and publishing at Okanagan College

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Travel restrictions – is public health’s statistical modelling flawed?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

The Gruffalo is a favourite story of many, including Sydnie Bayfor, who is looking forward to the story-window walk in downtown Vernon May 7-15, put on by the Literacy Society of North Okanagan. (Contributed)
Gruffalo comes to downtown Vernon

Story-Window Walk opens chapter two with latest book

Salmon Arm's Visitor Information Centre sits empty on Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Technology replacing Okanagan’s tourism centres

Use of centres drop drastically in Penticton, Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Vernon

Osoyoos woman Sharon Dennison scored big with a winning Bingo Blast Scratch & Win ticket that earned her $50,000. (BCLC)
Osoyoos woman wins $50K from scratch ticket

Winning ticket purchased from 7-Eleven on Main Street

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

