Morning Start: The moon is slowing Earth’s rotation

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Congrats on making it to the weekend.

Fun fact: The moon is slowing Earth’s rotation

Every 100 years, the moon slows Earth’s rotation and adds 0.0014 seconds to a day, according to a 2017 article published in Forbes magazine.

“The Earth’s rotation is indeed being slowed down by the presence of the Moon – every year, the Moon gains a little energy from the Earth, and drifts a little farther away from us,” writes the article’s author and astrophysicist Jillian Scudder

While the drift of the moon and the slowing of Earth’s rotation isn’t exactly noticeable, it does add up. For example, NASA notes that it took only 23 hours for Earth to make a complete rotation when dinosaurs roamed the planet.

In case you missed it:

Shuswap residents and businesses are showing they have the backs of Sicamous residents and firefighters battling a nearby wildfire.

As of July 21, the Two Mile Road fire, which began after a vehicle struck a power pole on Highway 97A, had grown to about 400 hectares in size.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation order for properties in Two Mile and the south end of Sicamous. Approximately 1,000 people were evacuated as a result. An evacuation alert was issued for properties north of the area under evacuation order, up to Highway 1.

Read the full story here.

