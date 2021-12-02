(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The record for the most lights on a Christmas tree is 194,672

Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: The record for the most lights on a Christmas tree is 194,672

In 2010, Kiwanis Malmedy and Haute Fagnes Belgium in Malmedy, Belgium, set the Guinness World Record for the most lights lit simultaneously on a Christmas tree with 194,672 lights. A total of 350 garlands, each measuring 3 m (9 ft. 10 in.) long, were fitted with 576 lights and hung on the tree.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

Nearly 16 years after first coming up with the idea, a budding Kelowna author finally got around to finishing and publishing his first book this year.

Isaiah Fransen was eight-years-old when he came up with the premise that mirrors the story of his recently published book, Detective Jon and the Missing Jewels, which was released in July.

“The book that I did when I was a kid was actually finished, but I had no idea how to publish it, so we had to leave it for scrap,” said Fransen, who is turning 24 on Dec. 21.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

A scene straight out of a Hallmark movie!

@visit

let it snow #Colorado 🌨 Santa’s watching!🎅🏻🦌 Christmas countdown: 27 days⛄️ #christmas #snow #deer #reindeer @Emily Grace

♬ original sound – Visit

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now

Previous story
B.C. man who struggled with substance use, crime seeks to end drug addiction stigma
Next story
Mudslide closes Hwy. 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet

Just Posted

Purchase of the Sicamous to Armstrong rail corridor by the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (excluding portions owned by the Splatsin), was completed in early 2018. (Photo contributed)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District dismisses claim it plans to bring rails back to rail trail

Penni Challes of Merritt is grateful for the care she recently received from staff at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)
Letter: Merritt resident offers praise for doctors, staff at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

A still from security camera footage shows a man making a rude hand gesture towards a Salmon Arm Pizza Hut employee during an exchange in which racist comments were allegedly made towards the restaurant’s staff Monday night, Nov. 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Pizza Hut employee shaken after being target of racist comments

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The record for the most lights on a Christmas tree is 194,672