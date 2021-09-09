(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The tallest dog ever was measured at 1.118 m

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! Today’s high is 27 C, but temperatures are expected to cool in the next coming days.

Fun fact: The tallest dog ever was measured at 1.118 m

On Oct. 4, 2011, a Great Dane named Zeus was measured at 1.118 m (44 in.) tall, earning him the Guinness World Record of the tallest dog ever. When standing, he reached a height of 7 ft. 4 in. (2.23 m) tall.

According to Guinness World Records, Zeus weighed 155 lb. (70.30 kg) and ate approximately 30 lb. (13.6 kg) of food every two weeks. His height even gave him the ability to drink water straight from the tap.

Sadly, Zeus died at the age of five in September 2014.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

With the province’s announcement that proof of vaccination will be needed to access non-essential services, local businesses are taking the brunt of people’s frustration.

Recently, an Instagram account surfaced called discriminatorybusinessesbc, where businesses in B.C. that will require proof of vaccination from patrons are publicly shamed. Followers are being asked to boycott businesses profiled on the account.

Kelowna restaurant Frankie We Salute You was recently profiled by the account, alleging the restaurant supports “segregation.”

Read the full story here.

Not your average Tim Hortons customer.

