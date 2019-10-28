Mosquito control dropped for Shuswap Lake and Tsútswecw provincial parks

Concerns raised by Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, BC Parks, results in program being halted

The mosquito control program operated by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) in the North Shuswap is being halted after a decision by BC Parks and the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band (LSLIB) rendered it ineffective.

The regional district had previously treated an area of LSLIB land in the Hillam Road area for nuisance mosquitoes, but the band is now refusing to allow the treatment to continue. The decision from LSLIB came on the heels of one from BC Parks halting spraying for mosquito larvae in the Shuswap Lake and Tsútswecw parks. The CSRD’s mosquito control contractor recommended the program be abandoned if an agreement for the spraying of these areas could not be reached.

Read More: Salmon Arm taxpayers face a 2.51 per cent tax increase in 2020 budget

Read More: League-leading Salmon Arm Silverbacks pick up two wins in Wenatchee

In light of the LSLIB decision, a CSRD board resolution made in August to appeal the BC Parks decision is no longer being pursued. A release from the CSRD states BC Parks’ decision to refuse the permit was largely due to concerns expressed by the band.

According to the CSRD, the mosquito control program costs approximately $35,000 per year.

“This year we got lucky with low water, but if we have a high-water year, it can be unbearable in Scotch Creek,” says Jay Simpson, Electoral Area F Director. “I’m not happy about this, but I don’t see another option right now.”

Board chair Rhona Martin stated that if citizens of Scotch Creek and Lee Creek are unhappy with the decision, they should contact LSLIB or BC Parks.

The board voted to suspend the program for the upcoming season only with an update from CSRD staff on the issue planned for the fall of 2020 to determine the program’s future for 2021 and beyond.

Read More: Crews install enormous treble clef in downtown Salmon Arm

Read More: Sicamous Eagles break even in weekend games

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta babysitter drops human rights complaint against kids’ father
Next story
B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Just Posted

Mosquito control dropped for Shuswap Lake and Tsútswecw provincial parks

Concerns raised by Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, BC Parks, results in program being halted

City project to switch downtown Salmon Arm lighting to LEDs

Higher efficiency bulbs would result in cost-equivalent payback in 5 to 7 years

Salmon Arm taxpayers face a 2.51 per cent tax increase in 2020 budget

Playing catch-up with road network maintenance one of big-ticket items

League-leading Salmon Arm Silverbacks pick up two wins in Wenatchee

The Salmon Arm squad’s record sits at 15-3, the best in the BCHL

Okanagan College extends president’s contract for two more years

Jim Hamilton will remain the Okanagan College president until 2021 when he plans to retire

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Alberta babysitter drops human rights complaint against kids’ father

Man had alleged that two parents discriminated against him based on age, gender, family status

Case of missing B.C. senior with Alzheimer’s renews call for Silver Alert

BC Silver Alert co-founder says the first 12 hours a person is missing is critical

Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence

New grant available for North Okanagan trails

Regional District of North Okanagan creates grant for not-for-profit organizations

Tribute bands rock the Okanagan

Bonfire and The Hip Replacements wow crowds in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Column: Halloween excitement builds as candy bowl empties

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Most Read