UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after motor vehicle incident cleared east of Canoe

Trans-Canada Highway was closed just before 11 a.m. at intersection with Canoe Beach Drive

Highway 1 reopened in both directions about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at the intersection of Canoe Beach Drive due to a motor vehicle incident. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Update

Drive BC reports that the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened just east of Canoe Beach Drive.

The highway was cleared about 11:45 a.m. after being closed for about an hour due to a motor vehicle incident.

A BC Air Ambulance helicopter landed on scene.

No official word yet on details of the crash.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident has been cleared just north of Canoe Beach Drive NE in #CanoeBC. Expect delays in the area. #SalmonArmBC #Sicamous — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 29, 2021

Original story

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed in both directions just east of Canoe Beach Drive.

The highway was closed about 10:40 a.m. due to a motor vehicle incident. A helicopter landed on scene at 10:55.

No word yet on how long Highway 1 will be closed.

More information as it becomes available.

