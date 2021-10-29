Highway 1 reopened in both directions about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at the intersection of Canoe Beach Drive due to a motor vehicle incident. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Highway 1 reopened in both directions about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at the intersection of Canoe Beach Drive due to a motor vehicle incident. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after motor vehicle incident cleared east of Canoe

Trans-Canada Highway was closed just before 11 a.m. at intersection with Canoe Beach Drive

Update

Drive BC reports that the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened just east of Canoe Beach Drive.

The highway was cleared about 11:45 a.m. after being closed for about an hour due to a motor vehicle incident.

A BC Air Ambulance helicopter landed on scene.

No official word yet on details of the crash.

Original story

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed in both directions just east of Canoe Beach Drive.

The highway was closed about 10:40 a.m. due to a motor vehicle incident. A helicopter landed on scene at 10:55.

No word yet on how long Highway 1 will be closed.

More information as it becomes available.

Read more: Regional district to assess resources going to Shuswap North Okangan Rail Trail project



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMP

Previous story
MLA remembers Vernon councillor in tribute at legislature
Next story
BC SPCA recognizes Revelstoke dog trainer’s humane approach

Just Posted

Lynn Fagan, owner and trainer at Stoked Dogs Training & Behaviour, and her dog, Cody, a German Shepherd-cross rescue dog. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA recognizes Revelstoke dog trainer’s humane approach

Former Broadview Elementary School teacher Donna Rollier (rear centre, beneath umbrella), is joined by some of her former kindergarten students, along with parents and staff, at the school’s new Buddy Bench. The bench includes two plaques honouring Rollier’s kindergarten classes from 2013/14 and 2016/17, which raised funds that went towards the bench. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm students leave legacy at school playground

Highway 1 reopened in both directions about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at the intersection of Canoe Beach Drive due to a motor vehicle incident. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after motor vehicle incident cleared east of Canoe

City of Salmon Arm Coun. Sylivia Lindgren looks at some of the responsibilities of different levels of government. (File photo)
Council report: Breaking down government responsibilities