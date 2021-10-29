UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after motor vehicle incident cleared east of Canoe

Update
Drive BC reports that the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened just east of Canoe Beach Drive.
The highway was cleared about 11:45 a.m. after being closed for about an hour due to a motor vehicle incident.
A BC Air Ambulance helicopter landed on scene.
No official word yet on details of the crash.
Original story
The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed in both directions just east of Canoe Beach Drive.
The highway was closed about 10:40 a.m. due to a motor vehicle incident. A helicopter landed on scene at 10:55.
No word yet on how long Highway 1 will be closed.
More information as it becomes available.
