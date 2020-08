Second motorcycle incident in less than a week

A motorcyclist was involved in a morning crash on 25th Avenue Monday, Aug. 24.

Emergency crews were called to the incident shortly before 9 a.m. in front of the Happy Days convenience store, at the corner of 39th Street.

It is the second crash involving a motorcyclist in less than a week. The extent of injuries in the latest is unknown.

car crashmotorcycleRCMP