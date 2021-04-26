Motorist driving stolen Armstrong car flees police

Police continue to investigate after a motorist driving a stolen car from Armstrong fled southbound into Vernon Sunday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducted patrols in the Hullcar Road and Salmon River Road area April 25 in attempts to find the vehicle reported stolen from a home on Hullcar Road around 4:30 p.m.

It was found and when police attempted to stop it, the driver refused and fled, travelling southbound on Highway 97 into Vernon.

Police stopped the pursuit to prevent any further risk to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

