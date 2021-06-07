Motorists are asked to watch out for the Adams Lake Indian Band’s Walking Our Spirits Home procession on Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, 2021. The purple line outlines the route. (Adams Lake Band image)

Motorists asked to watch for ‘Walking Our Spirits Home’ procession Kamloops to Chase

Adams Lake Band advises of delays June 11-13 while walk honours residential school survivors, others

The Adams Lake Band has issued an announcement informing the public about traffic this coming weekend during the Walking Our Spirits Home event.

“The Adams Lake Indian Band will be Walking Our Spirits Home and honouring Residential School Survivors, and all affected by the residential schools,” the announcement stated.

Walking Our Spirits Home will go along the Kamloops Shuswap Road, heading east from Kamloops to Chase.

The walk will start Friday, June 11 and continue through to Sunday, June 13, 2021.

The release noted that single lane traffic will be controlled by personnel with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a traffic control company, while signage will be posted on the roadway. Motorists are asked to expect delays if using the route, to remember to slow down for the safety of the procession and to obey traffic control personnel.

The approximate time and place of the procession is as follows:

• Day 1 – At 9 a.m. people will gather at Pioneer Park, walk the Red Bridge over to Kamloops Residential School for the opening ceremony. The Red Bridge will be closed for approximate times of 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the procession.

• At 1 p.m., the procession will leave the Kamloops Indian Residential School, going 25 kilometres, approximately five km past Lafarge Road Bridge, arriving at approximately 6 p.m.

• Day 2 – The walk starts at 9:30 a.m., leaving the first marker, going 25 km to approximately eight km west of the community of Adams Lake Reserve (around 8 Mile Rodeo grounds), arriving approx. 4:30 p.m.

• Day 3 – The walk starts at 9:30 a.m., leaving the second marker and going 10.5 km to the Adams Lake Recreation Conference Centre at 6349 Chief Jules Dr.

Most Read