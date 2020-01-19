Webcam footage shows compact snow on Highway 1 in the Kicking Horse pass but no evidence of the delays Drive BC is reporting due to a vehicle incident. (Drive BC Image)

Motorists should expect Highway 1 delays east of Golden

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident 10 km east of Golden.

Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway should prepare for delays due to a vehicle incident east of Golden.

Drive BC reported the crash 10 km east of Golden shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 19 and few further details are available.

Reports on social media indicate The Trans-Canada Highway is largely bare and wet with some slippery sections as it leads into the mountains east of Salmon Arm. Drive BC webcams show compact snow on the roadway but no obvious signs of an accident causing traffic to back up.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
