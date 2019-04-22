Mounties identify woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“Our investigators do not believe criminality was involved.”

The woman found dead on Gyro Beach Sunday afteroon has been identified as Caitlin Midori Bradley.

Mounties identified Bradley, who according to her social media account was most recently employed as a dancer at a local bar, in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death and advance their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding her sudden death. The 29-year-old is a resident of Surrey, though friends say she’d called Kelowna home for awhile.

“Retracing Caitlin Bradley’s movements leading up to her death will be one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP, in a press release.

“At this point in the investigation, although the Caitlin’s death has not yet been officially classified, our investigators do not believe criminality was involved.”

Friends and family have been mourning Bradley on social media throughout the day.

“Rest In Paradise Caitlin .. Thank you for everything .. I wish I had answered your last text,” said Canadian rapper ‘Lil Windex’, on an Instagram post.

“No words right now. Just can’t believe your gone. ‘Til we meet again my friend,” said Les Darroux on the same app.

Emergency personnel and investigators have since cleared from Kelowna’s Gyro Beach, that area is once again re-opened to the general public.

RCMP and emergency medical crews rushed to Gyro Beach after they received a report of a person, floating face down in the waters of Okanagan Lake just off the shore.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances which surround Caitlin Bradley’s death, as police work to establish a time line.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

