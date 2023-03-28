Entrance of the Landmark movie theatre in Surrey. (Photo: Google.com)

Movie-goers at B.C. theatre pepper-sprayed on Saturday afternoon, with kids in crowd

‘We are aware of two other recent similar incidents in other provinces,’ Surrey RCMP say

Mounties are looking for a man who walked into a Surrey theatre and blasted movie-goers with pepper spray.

Surrey RCMP say several people were were sprayed late Saturday afternoon (March 25) at Theatre #6 at Landmark Cinemas in Guildford, at around 5:28 p.m.

Witnesses say more than 20 people, including children, were watching a movie when a male suspect entered the theatre, sprayed viewers and fled the scene, in the 15000-block of 101 Avenue.

Police and paramedics treated people for non-serious injuries, reported the RCMP, who ask anyone with dash-camera footage from the surrounding area to contact them.

“Our General Investigation Unit is actively working to identify the suspect, and while the motive for this incident is not yet known, this was a disturbing assault on movie theatre patrons, that will be fully investigated by police,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release Tuesday (March 28).

“We are aware of two other recent similar incidents in other provinces and will be liaising with the investigative agencies.”

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident please call 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


