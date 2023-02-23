MP Mel Arnold opposed to closing of salmon farms

Conservation and management decisions must be informed by science, North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold said.

Arnold, an Associate Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, is opposed to the proposed closing of the open net-pen farming system in the Discovery Islands.

“Although the Minister of Fisheries and Ocean’s mandate letter directs her to take action to build a brighter future through the use of science and evidence-based decision-making, she hasissued another decision without providing the science or evidence that she based her decision on, and without a plan being in place to support affected workers and communities.

“This decision extends a troubling pattern of Trudeau government announcements including the 2019 campaign promise to transition Pacific salmon farms and the first Discovery Islandsdecision in 2020 – both of which were delivered without science reasons or a support plan for affected British Columbians and communities.”

When it comes to fisheries and oceans decisions, Arnold said it has been eight years of failed transparency and accountability from the Trudeau government.

”Canadians deserve better, and Conservatives will continue to fight for the transparency, accountability and evidence-based conservation management that Canadians can trust to rebuild stability in Canada’s fisheries.”

