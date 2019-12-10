Mr. Mikes to donate $22K to local charities

Restaurant looking for Deeds Well Done in 7th annual holiday campaign

‘Tis the season to think about the well being of others and Mr. Mikes’ Deeds Well Done holiday campaign does just that.

In its 7th year, Mr. Mikes is donating $22,000 to local charities across 44 communities countrywide and its up to the restaurant’s clientele to determine who gets the gift.

Mr. Mikes Vernon’s general manager Peter Rohman, who’s only been at the helm for one month, said this is a great opportunity to tailor a corporation’s donations.

Normally, Rohman said, it’s common to see businesses collecting food for the food bank, or collecting donations for national charities, but this campaign allows Vernonites to nominate local charities who would benefit a great deal from a generous monetary donation.

The people of Vernon can log onto the Mr. Mikes website and nominate a local charity “that constantly goes above and beyond and deserves to be rewarded for the good deeds they do.”

One winning charity is selected from each community and will be gifted a $500 donation.

“This is the time of year where everyone recognizes it’s not about the best gift, but what you can give back to the community,” he said.

Not only is this a great opportunity for local charities, but each person that nominates an organization will receive a $25 gift card.

“It’s really a win-win,” Rohman said.

Nominations are being accepted until Dec. 31, 2019. Those interested in nominating a group — large or small — can log onto mrmikes.ca/deedswelldone. Guests must explain why they are nominating any particular charity; whether it’s sharing a personal story about an experience with the charity, or a particular volunteer or organizer that stands out — Mr. Mikes wants to know how each charity goes above and beyond to help the local community.

Rohman said this contest is unique as it allows for guest interaction and provides opportunities for “super small, never head of charities with no website,” the opportunity to win some money.

“It’s great, you spend a few minutes, give some feed back and get a $25 gift certificate,” Rohman said.

