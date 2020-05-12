Mudslide impacts Sicamous to Salmon Arm traffic

Highway 1 down to single lane alternating traffic

A mudslide is impacting Highway 1 traffic this morning.

The slide is between Canoe Beach Drive and Bernie Road for 11 kilometres, from Salmon Arm to eight km west of Sicamous.

The eastbound lane is closed therefore single-lane alternating traffic is in effect.

An assessment is in progress.

Highway 1 is slated for four-laning, with work to begin this summer. The project will widen 3.3 km from Chase Creek Road to Chase West.

READ MORE: Trans Canada Highway to be expanded to four lanes in Chase

READ MORE: Thief rolls car, leaves vehicle in middle of highway near Chase

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Just Posted

Mudslide impacts Sicamous to Salmon Arm traffic

Highway 1 down to single lane alternating traffic

Video: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Sorrento resident Rona Wylie Golding says she’s never seen so many use her feeder

Salmon Arm Council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Mayor emphasizes city is following province’s lead, will take openings slowly

Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

Officials remind public that trail is closed until work on it is complete

Poll: Are you happy with the re-opening plan in B.C.?

Opinions on the province’s plan to reopen the economy seem to be plentiful on social media

Feds announce one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic

Money comes as seniors have been hard hit by COVID-19

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Bear spotted in residential neighbourhood of West Kelowna

Bears have already been seen patrolling several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna

Elderly scooter driver dies following collision in South Okanagan

Police are asking that witnesses of the collision come forward with information

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Rock the Lake not officially cancelled despite B.C.’s ban on large gatherings

The event is still scheduled for Aug. 7 to 9

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Most Read