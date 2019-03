Highway 33 near Joe Rich had mud spilled on the highway from the slide

A mudslide has sent mud down Highway 33 in Joe Rich.

The mudslide that took place Saturday sweeping mud into the road and down the hill on Goudie Road.

READ MORE: Fire suppression system failure cause of flooding at Kelowna apartment

READ MORE: Feds give $22M cash infusion to Mill Creek flood protection work

Crews were on scene today cleaning up the debris.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.