Map of Spences Bridge Highway 1 closure on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Drive BC map)

Mudslide shuts off Hwy 1 through Fraser Canyon as Coquihalla still closed due to wildfire

Two of three highways connecting the Lower Mainland and B.C. Interior are currently closed.

As of Monday night (Aug. 16), Highway 1 was shut down indefinitely between Hope and Cache Creek due to a mudslide near Spences Bridge.

The Coquihalla (Highway 5) has been closed since Sunday, due to the raging July Lake wildfire.

This leaves one route for any travellers: Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, before either using Highway 5A from there to Merritt and then using Highway 97 to Kelowna and Vernon.

ALSO READ: Coquihalla closures causes traffic congestion and anger in Princeton

On Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth urged anyone travelling for non-essential reasons to avoid the Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan regions to keep what routes are still available open for possible evacuations.

ALSO READ: Tourists should not travel to Okanagan as region up in flames: Public Safety Minister

There are currently 264 wildfires burning in the province, with the largest and most threatening blazes around West Kelowna, Lytton and Prince George.

