A man looks towards the White Rock Lake fire to the north. (Aaron Hemens/Kelowna Capital News)

Conditions at Mount Law, White Rock Lake fires remain volatile

A detailed damage assessment will be done when it is safe to do so, say wildfire officials

Crews at the White Rock Lake and Mount Law fires continue to observe aggressive and volatile fire behaviour and residents are urged to follow evacuation orders.

Fire activity at the White Rock Lake fire increased due to drought conditions and high winds. Approximately 50 to 60 structures were significantly damaged due to the White Rock Lake fire but damage assessment cannot be done until it is safe to do so, says BC Wildfire Service. Around 1463 properties are currently under evacuation order because of the White Rock Lake fire. Lower temperatures and moisture later in the afternoon are expected to help with firefighting efforts.

“We understand that this is a stressful time for residents and their families, and we will do everything to provide information when we can,” said Brian Reardon, chief administrative officer for the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The Mount Law fire continues to grow in the area and crews will continue to focus on fighting the fire and protecting homes being threatened. Approximately 461 properties are under evacuation order due to the Mount Law fire. The situation remains dynamic, and rain is expected later in the day. A small number of structures have been damaged, but there are no preliminary numbers at this time.

Residents under evacuation orders are urged to leave the area immediately, or risk putting their lives in danger. Approximately 10 people had to be rescued for failing to evacuate at the Killiney Beach area, stalling firefighting operations on the water. Multiple residents did not leave their homes in West Kelowna, said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

“Residents who are evacuating must register with Emergency Support Services to get help securing lodging and food,” said Reardon.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 12:20 p.m. with information from a morning press conference hosted by the RDCO and BC Wildfire Service.

