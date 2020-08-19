BC Wildfire Dashboard

Munroe Creek fire grows to 5.9 hectares near Summerland

The 5 hectare blaze is in the Munroe Creek area

The Munroe Creek wildfire is burning 26 km northwest of Summerland.

It is an estimated 5.9 hectares in size and is classified as burning out-of-control.

BC Wildfire has four personnel on site and 20 more are en route to the blaze.

There is visible open flame in the area. Currently there are no structures threatened by this fire.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

Wildfire crews are currently on scene another blaze estimated to be 1,000 hectare in size about 6 km from Okanagan Falls.

An evacuation order remains in effect for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area of Okanagan Falls.

While, another 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of Penticton remain on an evacuation alert.

bc wildfires

