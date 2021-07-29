The District of Sicamous will be unable to hold any “Movie in the Park” events in 2021 due to poor air quality. (District of Sicamous image)

The District of Sicamous will be unable to hold any “Movie in the Park” events in 2021 due to poor air quality. (District of Sicamous image)

Music, movies at Sicamous Beach Park postponed due to poor air quality

District said safety of residents is its top priority

A thick veil of smoke has descended on the District of Sicamous’ plans to hold events at Sicamous Beach Park this summer.

On July 28, the district announced its Movie in the Park and Music in the Park events would be postponed until next summer due to significant air quality advisories resulting from wildfires across the province.

B.C. government air quality readings in the North Okanagan and Kamloops regions are currently showing an extremely high risk to health, a 10-plus health risk on a zero to 10 scale.

As of July 27 at 10:34 a.m., the Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous was estimated to be 1,000 hectares in size and classified as out of control. Much of the district remains on evacuation alert with some properties on evacuation order.

The district said it was looking forward to hosting both events in August. Its recreation and events department had purchased a new screen and projector to improve the movie viewing experience, and had scheduled artists to perform for the community.

“While we are disappointed we cannot host Music in the Park and Movie in the Park this summer, the safety of our community is the top priority… we look forward to 2022 when we can once again gather at the Sicamous Beach Park to watch movies under the stars and listen to live music from our camping chairs,” said the district in its July 28 announcement.

