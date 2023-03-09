Penticton Firefighters go into a building in the 400 block of Main Street where a storage room had been broken into and a mattress was on fire on March 8. The building houses residents, a coffee house and Twisted Chopsticks Eatery. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton Firefighters go into a building in the 400 block of Main Street where a storage room had been broken into and a mattress was on fire on March 8. The building houses residents, a coffee house and Twisted Chopsticks Eatery. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

‘My business almost went up in flames’: Downtown Penticton restaurant owner vents frustration

A mattress fire is deemed suspicious in a building that houses residents and Twisted Chopsticks

The owner of Twisted Chopsticks Eatery in downtown Penticton is feeling frustrated but grateful it wasn’t worse after his business and the building it’s in almost went up in flames Wednesday, March 8.

Around 3 p.m., a person/s broke into the storage room in the basement of the building and a mattress and electrical caught fire. The building also houses residential suites and a coffee shop.

“My business almost went up in flames,” posted Harold Cruz, owner of Twisted Chopsticks. Cruz is away at the moment but got a call from his employee about what happened. Twisted Chopsticks is closed for the season but reopens in April.

“Thanks to the quick action of my worker looking after the place (Ilona), my neighbour Rick and Greg, Penticton firefighters and a stroke of luck what could have been a big disaster was prevented. Very frustrating and infuriating,” said Cruz in a Facebook post.

There was a water pipe above where the mattress caught fire. When heated, the pipe burst, helping suppress the flames, he added.

According to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp, the fire in the 400 block of Main Street is suspicious in nature and was located in the burnt mattress and electrical.

The mattress was destroyed and the electrical in the basement was damaged but luckily the fire will have no impact on residents.

The fire didn’t extend to the rest of the building, said Trupp.

Penticton Fire had two engines and seven firefighters at the scene.

READ MORE: Hit and run leaves Penticton teen in serious condition

Breaking NewsCrime

Previous story
Canada Post announces its first all-electric delivery fleet is in Nanaimo
Next story
Fasten your seatbelt: $40K fine for unsafe tractor driving at Kelowna orchard

Just Posted

Kukpi7 (Chief) James Tomma of what was formerly called the Little Shuswap Lake Band, now Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw. (File photo)
Former Little Shuswap Lake Band thriving despite loss of Quaaout Lodge accommodation

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Eagles

Statistics about the local health region Sicamous is in were shared by harm reduction coordinator Myanne Peacock and other representatives from Interior Health in a presentation to Sicamous council at the March 8 committee of the whole meeting. (Interior Health image)
Interior Health calls for pause on Sicamous bylaw prohibiting public use of illicit drugs

RCMP. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Salmon Arm RCMP investigating assault connected to driving incident