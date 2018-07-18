Neighbours jump into action after grass fire ignites 10 feet from Kelowna home

Multiple fire halls responded to a grass fire on the 800 block of Mount Royal Drive.

Neighbours armed with hoses jumped into action to prevent disaster Wednesday morning in Kelowna.

A grass fire sparked just 10 feet from a home on the 800 block of Mount Royal Drive.

Several fire halls were called to the scene, but on arrival they found that a group of neighbours had already successfully knocked down the blaze.

A neighbour across the street tells the Capital News she looked out from her yard and saw the fire take off.

She ran inside to get her husband and by the time they came back out large flames could be seen.

Two neighbours then grabbed their garden hoses and fought the blaze while the woman called 911.

They were able to knock it down before fire crews arrived. Her husband is grateful they were home at the time and could make a difference.

The fire had moved quickly along the hill near a home, burning the home’s retaining wall. Flames reportedly coming within feet of this home.

Image: Jen Zielinski

Fire crews on scene say the fire started in the driveway below. The homeowner was doing some grinding work and a small spark hit the nearby grass and took off.

That homeowner also grabbed a hose and fought the fire from below, but could not seen from the neighbours fighting the fire from above.

The Kelowna Fire Department is on scene now and working to ensure the blaze is entirely out.

