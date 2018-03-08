New chief and council for band

The election of Adams Lake Indian Band council was held March 3.

Chief acclaimed, three new councillors, two incumbents re-elected for Adams Lake Indian Band

The Adams Lake Indian Band now has a new chief and council.

Although Cliff Arnouse was acclaimed as chief when nominations closed on Jan. 18, he is now joined by the five councillors who ran in the election decided Saturday, March. 3.

Eight people ran for council, two of them incumbents. Both incumbents – Brandy Jules and Gina Johnny – were re-elected.

It was a tight race. Topping the polls was Steven Teed with 123 votes. Next was Shelley Witzky with 116, Elaine Jules with 114, Brandy Jules with 113, and Gina Johnny with 109.

Those who ran for council but weren’t elected were Joyce Kenoras with 102, Doreen Kenoras with 96 and Talitha Wispinski with 70.

The total number of electors was 609, with 217 ballots cast for council.

Neither incumbent chief Paul Michel nor incumbent councillors Greg Witzky, Norma Manuel or Ronnie Jules sought re-election.

A swearing-in ceremony and signing of oath will be held on Friday, March 9 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Adams Lake band gymnasium, with dinner at 5 and swearing-in at 6 p.m.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter