New chief and council for band

Chief acclaimed, three new councillors, two incumbents re-elected for Adams Lake Indian Band

The election of Adams Lake Indian Band council was held March 3.

The Adams Lake Indian Band now has a new chief and council.

Although Cliff Arnouse was acclaimed as chief when nominations closed on Jan. 18, he is now joined by the five councillors who ran in the election decided Saturday, March. 3.

Eight people ran for council, two of them incumbents. Both incumbents – Brandy Jules and Gina Johnny – were re-elected.

It was a tight race. Topping the polls was Steven Teed with 123 votes. Next was Shelley Witzky with 116, Elaine Jules with 114, Brandy Jules with 113, and Gina Johnny with 109.

Those who ran for council but weren’t elected were Joyce Kenoras with 102, Doreen Kenoras with 96 and Talitha Wispinski with 70.

The total number of electors was 609, with 217 ballots cast for council.

Neither incumbent chief Paul Michel nor incumbent councillors Greg Witzky, Norma Manuel or Ronnie Jules sought re-election.

A swearing-in ceremony and signing of oath will be held on Friday, March 9 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Adams Lake band gymnasium, with dinner at 5 and swearing-in at 6 p.m.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Poor mothers face greater scrutiny over their children’s weight: UBC study
Next story
Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Just Posted

Contemplative competitors

School District #83 elementary students compete in annual chess tournament

Tourism strategy embraces digital technology

Digital platform initiatives to reach out directly to tourists lauded at Kelowna conference

New chief and council for band

Chief acclaimed, three new councillors, two incumbents re-elected for Adams Lake Indian Band

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Show your support for Paralympian Natalie Wilkie

Challenge issued for businesses to post signs

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Heavy snow packs may contribute to flooding

Snow deposits that feed Columbia, Okangan and Similkameen basins well above normal

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Column: Is there a better burger?

My children will tell you: there are many disadvantages of having a… Continue reading

Most Read