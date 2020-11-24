Landmark GRand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

New COVID-19 protocols temporarily close Kelowna theatres

Kelowna Cineplex and Landmark 10 are part of the latest health regulations in limiting events

Okanagan residents will have to revert back to surfing Netflix, as local cinema screenings have been put on hold once again amid the latest COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered all B.C. theatres closed until further notice, to limit large gatherings and reduce the spread of the virus.

In Kelowna, Orchard Plaza Cineplex as well Landmark Grand 10 has closed its doors. West Kelowna’s Landmark Cinema 8 Xtreme has closed its doors effective Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The theatres will be closed until at least Dec. 7 when the provincial government re-evaluates the state of the pandemic.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Coronavirus

