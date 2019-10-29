An aerial map of the Shuswap Memorial Cemetery property on 20th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm. (Google maps/Shuswap Trail Alliance)

New cycling trail planned for Salmon Arm area

Shuswap Memorial Cemetery trails to be expanded to include hillside trail

Good news for cycling enthusiasts – a new bike trail is in the works for Salmon Arm.

During budget deliberations for the city’s 2020 budget, city council approved $15,000 to go towards a bike trail in the new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery.

A 2.2-kilometre park trail system was built by the city in partnership with the Shuswap Trail Alliance already exists on the property, with the trails on flat land.

The property, at 2700 20th Ave. SE. and formerly owned by the federal Department of Defence, ranges up the hillside to the power lines.

Read more: Grand opening held for new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery

Read more: Public trail systems growing in the Shuswap

Phil McIntyre-Paul, executive director of the Trail Alliance, says plans are in place to create an additional trail that goes up the slope and down, adding another approximate 1.7 kilometres.

“It would lend itself well for both walking and particularly mountain biking,” he says, adding that the existing flat trails weave which tends to slow the bikes, making the trails compatible for both walking and cycling.

He expects the Trail Alliance will need an additional $10,000 to begin work on the new trails, so construction could begin in the spring. He predicts the project would be completed within one season.

The property has long been used by dog walkers and other outdoor enthusiasts, prior to the city purchasing it.

A description of the cemetery trails on the Trail Alliance website points out that there is a lovely little pond hidden within the forest. It also gives thanks to incredible student volunteers who helped to build the trail, along with City of Salmon Arm support.

A map of the trails at the Shuswap Memorial Cemetery property on 20th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm. (Shuswap Trail Alliance map)

