New Kelowna business committed to growing B.C. beverage industry

Liquid Kudos connects BC beverage producers with new markets

A brand-new beverage company, Liquid Kudos, is about to launch, promoting quality producers from across the province to domestic and international markets.

Liquid Kudos strives to offer a level of quality that winemakers and master distillers would prefer to drink themselves, focusing on connecting outstanding producers with new markets and decision-makers to create economic opportunities.

“This is much more than a beverage club, it’s all about connecting and building partnerships. Our priority is to create opportunities and develop new revenue streams to build the industry,” said Liquid Kudos in a press release.

“Lovers of wine and spirits are eager for something unique to awaken their palates, and the response to the Liquid Kudos service offering has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The co-founders of Liquid Kudos are curating the offerings to the best quality possible.

“They acknowledge a standard of trusted quality products and sustainable business practices,” said Liquid Kudos.

“As business leaders, core values speak to several key Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) principles. For Liquid Kudos, CSR means delicious beverages produced in a responsible manner that consider people, planet and profit.”

Those interested can join and start adding Liquid Kudos curated wines and spirits to your beverage collection.

For more information, or to place an order, contact: club@liquidkudos.com

