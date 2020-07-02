New owners announced for Penticton’s TIME Winery

New owners have purchased TIME Winery, Evolve Cellars and McWatters Collection. From left are new owners Shelley and Ron Mayert, with Darrien McWatters and Christa-Lee McWatters, who will remain as the operations manager and general manager. (Photo by Chris Stenberg)

TIME Winery, Evolve Cellars and McWatters Collection have been sold to Five Vines Cellars, the private family owned business of Ron and Shelley Mayert.

The sale took effect on July 1.

TIME Winery and Kitchen in Penticton remains the same, with sister winery Evolve Cellars and the McWatters Collection labels sharing the same roof.

Chef A.K. Campbell runs the kitchen, Christa-Lee McWatters and Darrien McWatters will stay on as general manager, and operations manager respectively.

Winemaker Lynzee Schatz oversees wine production.

TIME Winery, Evolve Cellars and McWatters Collection were all formed by Harry McWatters, described by many as “the godfather of B.C. wine.” He died suddenly in 2019 at the age of 74. During his time in the wine industry, he worked with more than 50 vintages of B.C. wine.

As newcomers to the British Columbia wine industry, the Mayerts are thrilled to enter the industry and to grow from the legacy the McWatters family has created.

“The McWatters’ longstanding reputation is irreplaceable, and we will always honour the legacy that Harry, Christa-Lee and Darrien have brought to the Canadian wine industry,” said Ron Mayert.

Ron Mayert was born and raised on orchards in Summerland while Shelley Mayert is from a farm in the Fraser Valley. They now live in Abbotsford with their family.

Earlier, Ron Mayert was a co-founder of Petcurean Pet Nutrition, Old Yale Brewing and Napa Vineyard Inn.

“We are honoured to join the B.C. wine community and are excited about making world class wines from one of the most unique and beautiful wine valleys in the world. Our family grew up appreciating the spirit and neighbourly hospitality from the people of the Okanagan Valley; we want to instil that spirit in everything we do,” he said.

Christa-Lee McWatters, general manager of TIME Winery, is looking forward to this new future for the winery.

“It’s been a massive challenge since last year. The Mayerts could not be the more perfect people to join the winery, and bring both the experience and wines to the next level. We’re excited to continue to be a family-run winery,” she said

“We are thrilled that Christa-Lee and Darrien will stay on to help us continue to grow TIME Winery,” Ron Mayert said.

“Our family’s vision is to always strive to be dreamers that create amazing, cutting-edge wines to be enjoyed with family and friends, one glass at a time. It is our guarantee to you, that our wines will be handcrafted in small batches from our family with a friendly approach that exemplifies the highest standards in the industry.”

