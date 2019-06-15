New South Shuswap community park proposed for Blind Bay

Regional district proposes the purchase of 9.5 acres now known as Centennial Field

Centennial Field in Blind Bay is the potential site of a new community park proposed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Photo contributed)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is proposing the purchase of 9.5 acres of park land currently known as Centennial Field in Blind Bay for the development of a community park.

The two parcels of land are located at 2690 Centennial Dr. and 2546 Blind Bay Rd. and are currently owned by Shuswap Lake Estates Ltd. and Shuswap West Developments Ltd.

The $2.75 million total purchase would be conditional on the successful approval of voters in Electoral Area C to allow for the borrowing of money to make the purchase, states a CSRD news release.

At the June 20 board meeting, directors will consider three readings of bylaws to establish a service area in Electoral Area C to develop Centennial Field Community Park and also to give the CSRD the authority to borrow money for the purchase. Staff are recommending borrowing up to $2 million, 25 thousand.

The Alternative Approval Process will be recommended as the method to obtain the voter’s consent for the loan. A total of 10 per cent of the electorate in Electoral Area C would need to make a formal petition against the proposed borrowing if they are not in support. If that 10 per cent threshold is reached, the CSRD board would not be able to proceed without holding a full-scale referendum.

The purchase agreement would also be subject to the subdivision of a portion of the property on the south side of Centennial Drive, which will remove the Shuswap Lake Waterworks building from the proposed park site.

The development of a community park in Blind Bay was a key recommendation of the Electoral Area C Parks Master Plan, which was produced in 2017. This site is already a significant one for the community, as it already has a history of recreational uses, being the location of events such as the annual Blind Bay Canada Day Celebration. It also is in close proximity to Shuswap Lake. The area has a growing population base and residents have expressed a desire for recreational amenities.

The proposed agreement will ensure the land remains for recreational purposes in perpetuity.

Should the bylaws be approved, CSRD staff would begin the Alternative Approval Process at which time more information will be provided to the voters in Electoral Area C.

