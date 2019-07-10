New trial dates to be set for 3 charged in 2017 murder in Hope

Three men accused of killing Michael Bonin will return to Okanagan court in 2020

Michael Bonin, a 20-years-old man from Alberta, was found dead on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)

Three men charged in the 2017 killing of Michael Bonin were set to appear in court on Wednesday, however lawyers appeared on their behalf to discuss a new date for trial.

Joshua Fleurant and Ryan Watt face charges of first-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old Alberta man and they will face trial on either May 19 or Sept. 3, 2020, depending on scheduling.

Jared Jorgenson, however, had his charges reduced to second-degree murder. The court is looking to send the three to trial on the same date.

READ MORE: B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

Jorgenson, of Dawson Creek, was granted bail in June 2018, while Watt and Fleurant remain in custody.

Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope the morning of April 20, 2017.

After a months-long investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced in January the arrest of Fleurant, then 20, Jorgenson, 27, and Watt, 26.

READ MORE: Three men charged in Michael Bonin’s murder will go straight to trial

“All the parties involved knew each other to varying degrees,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said at a news conference in January.

Bonin was identified as being from Rycroft, Alta. and was remembered by family as a “loving, helpful and loyal young man who had lots to live for.”

An official trial date will be set at a later time.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.