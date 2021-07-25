The fire was discovered on Saturday, July 24. (Screen shot)

New wildfire sparks near Noisy Creek outside Salmon Arm

The fire is still labeled as “new” by BC Wildfire and was discovered on Saturday, July 24

A new fire sparked near Noisy Creek outside of Salmon Arm.

The fire was discovered on Saturday, July 24 and is approximately 0.01 ha in size. The fire is just north of the Stony Lake wildfire, which was discovered on Friday, July 2. The Noisy Creek fire is still labeled as “new” by BC Wildfire and no further details are available at this time.

More to come.

READ MORE: No growth of Three Valley Lake fire over last two days

