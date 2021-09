The blaze is about 0.4 hectares in size; cause undetermined

A small wildfire has sparked west of Westside Road above West Kelowna.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Aydan Coray says the fire was first reported on Tuesday and is now about 0.4 hectares in size.

The blaze, near Hidden Creek, is being combatted by seven personnel today.

The cause is undetermined at this time but will be investigated.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

B.C. Wildfires 2021