Josh Gorges and Shea Weber with nine year-old Cylis Bagnall

NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

The jersey was stolen from his mom’s car

NHL all stars Josh Gorges and Shea Weber replaced a nine-year old’s stolen jersey.

After the first annual Homebase Charity SloPitch Tournament All-Star Match this past Canada Day long weekend. One of the NHL team bat boys, Cylis Bagnall from West Kelowna, had his jersey stolen from his mom’s car while at a convenience store. He’d had the jersey signed during the game by at least 15 of the celebrity NHL players. He was devastated.

Related: Homebase Charity in Kelowna is looking for volunteers

“Shortly after hearing about the story on Twitter, Josh Gorges contacted our office and let us know that he would do his best to try and get the guys (some of whom had flown in specially for the event) to sign another jersey for Cylis. Last week, Josh let us know he’d made good on his efforts. We reached out to Cylis and his Mom, Brenda, and arranged for them to come by and pick up the signed jersey this morning,” Shauna Nyrose, communications director said in a press release.

Related: NHL stars look to hit a home-run for charity in Kelowna this weekend

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians
Next story
Victim in Toronto shooting was trying to help wounded

Just Posted

Master the art of pine needle basket weaving

Weavers Delores Purdaby and June Erickson to share experience at Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Salmon Arm looking to be fire smart

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

EDITORIAL: City right to remain resolute with rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

UPDATE: Range Road fire under control

Two small fires break out between Vernon and Falkland

UPDATE: One driver killed, Coquihalla partially reopens northbound

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

Sports shorts

Horseshoe club tournament and other short sports stories

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swim club hosts invitational meet

Club records broken over a weekend of stellar swimming

Salmon Arm baseball teams headed to provincials in Kelowna

Peewee Hornets made landslide wins in weekend games

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Most Read