Sicamous community members and visitors came together to support the Sicamous Fire Department at an impromptu Aug. 7 outdoor music event held at Bruhn Crossing. On Aug. 20, Brenda Dalzell (right) presented a large-format cheque to Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino on behalf of Sicamous residents and visitors. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous community members and visitors came together to support the Sicamous Fire Department at an impromptu Aug. 7 outdoor music event held at Bruhn Crossing. On Aug. 20, Brenda Dalzell (right) presented a large-format cheque to Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino on behalf of Sicamous residents and visitors. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

Night of live music in Sicamous supports local fire department

On Aug. 7, Sicamous community members and visitors came to Bruhn Crossing in support of fire crews

When the wildfire smoke cleared, people in Sicamous got outside to enjoy a night of live music in support of firefighters.

In what she describes as an impromptu event held Aug. 7, Brenda Dalzell arranged for live music to be played outside at her Riverside Avenue business.

“It needed a cause,” said Dalzell about the well-attended event.

“We’re so grateful as a community for the firefighters who have kept the (Two Mile Road) wildfire at bay.”

So, as a show of thanks, proceeds from the event were given to the Sicamous Fire Department.

Dalzell said the family-friendly event was a celebration of all those working hard to protect Sicamous, and a good night on the town.

“A huge thank you goes out to the community at large, residents and visitors, for their support. This could not have happened without your attendance.”

Read more: Body of Alberta man who drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous recovered

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
UPDATE: 3 teen boys killed in Surrey crash
Next story
UPDATE: Area restriction order in place for Mount Law wildfire

Just Posted

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino (in blue) is proud of the progress made fighting the Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous. (Sicamous Fire Department photo)
‘We’re really starting to get a handle on some of these fires’: Sicamous Fire Chief

An aerial image of the Hunakwa Lake fire, taken when the community of Seymour Arm was under an evacuation alert. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)
Hunakwa Lake wildfire no longer considered threat to public safety

Sicamous community members and visitors came together to support the Sicamous Fire Department at an impromptu Aug. 7 outdoor music event held at Bruhn Crossing. On Aug. 20, Brenda Dalzell (right) presented a large-format cheque to Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino on behalf of Sicamous residents and visitors. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Night of live music in Sicamous supports local fire department

The White Rock Lake fire as seen from 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country at 5 a.m. on Aug. 16. (Jessie Ballard photo)
Rain eases some fire activity at White Rock Lake wildfire