The estimated perimeter of the Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire as of Friday, July 23. (BC Wildfire Service)

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire north of Osoyoos now over 6,800 hectares

Clearing smoke gave BC Wildfire a chance to finally update their size estimate

The Nk’Mip Fire is now over 6,800 hectares in size and continuing to grow.

BC Wildfire Service’s latest update showed the fire had grown substantially from its previous 2,000-hectare estimate, largely due to increased visibility.

On scene are 73 BC Wildfire personnel, a combination of firefighters and an Incident Management Team.

READ MORE: Heat and high winds drive Nk’Mip wildfire north of Osoyoos

In addition to the ground teams, there are four helicopters bucketing the fire, and 15 pieces of heavy equipment. Members of local fire departments are also assisting, including the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.

No exclusion or access permits are being issued for residents who have properties in the evacuation order areas.

To see a full list of addresses in the RDOS evacuation order click here.

Reports of structures being damaged by the fire are being taken seriously by BC Wildfire and the RDOS, who work to independently verify any loss or damage.

If there is damage as a result of the fire, the property owners will be contacted first before any information is released to the public.

Multiple roads in the area of the fire have been closed, but Highway 3 remains open for the time being.

READ MORE: Highway 3 still open as other roads close for Nk’Mip Wildfire

