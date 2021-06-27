The Vernon School District is recommending parents make alternate transportation plans in the afternoon of the final two days of the school year, Monday and Tuesday, June 28 and 29, with a heat warning in effect. District school buses are not equipped with air conditioning. (File photo)

The Vernon School District is recommending parents make alternate transportation plans in the afternoon of the final two days of the school year, Monday and Tuesday, June 28 and 29, with a heat warning in effect. District school buses are not equipped with air conditioning. (File photo)

No air conditioning on buses prompts alert from Okanagan school district

With two days left in calendar year and heat warning in place, Vernon School District asks parents to consider alternate after-school plans if kids are heat sensitive or rides are long

With extreme heat warnings in effect, the Vernon School District has issued an alert to parents.

District buses are not equipped with air conditions.

“Please make alternate PM transportation arrangements if your children heat sensitive and consider alternate arrangements if the bus ride is long,” posted the school district on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon, June 27.

The last day of school for students in the district is Tuesday, June 29.

