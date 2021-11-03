A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as a drug-related shooting Tuesday morning, Oct. 26 in Naramata. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as a drug-related shooting Tuesday morning, Oct. 26 in Naramata. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

No arrests in drug-related shooting in Naramata

Penticton RCMP are looking into possible connection between car fire and the shooting

There have been no arrests in the targeted shooting of a 36-year-old man in Naramata Oct. 26.

Penticton RCMP say the investigation is ongoing but so far no suspects have been found.

Police are also looking into the car fire on Gammon Road being connected to the shooting.

“We have not excluded the vehicle from being related to the shooting,” said Const. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP.

It was 7:30 a.m. Oct. 26 when police descended on a home in Indian Rock just north of Naramata.

The victim, a 36-year-old man known to police, was conscious outside of the home and called for help.

“Investigators are actively gathering evidence, and can confirm this appears to be a targeted shooting, and directly related to the drug subculture,” said Grandy at the time.

The shooting victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Then 45 minutes after the shooting, a vehicle was on fire in the middle of Gammon Road.

If you have information or video surveillance which may be related to this incident and have not yet spoken with police, please contact the Penticton detachment at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Shooting targeted and drug-related

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Eagle Valley News Year In Review 2020: September
Next story
Fuel rebates to be discontinued by BC Ferries in December

Just Posted

Shannon White is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Kamloops woman still missing after RCMP locate Jeep

The District of Sicamous announced B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development approved phase one of upgrades to the Finlayson Boat Launch on Oct. 27, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Upgrades announced for Sicamous public boat launch

A man was uninjured after his vehicle collided with the Tappen Overhead Bridge on Nov. 2, 2021 according to the Salmon Arm RCMP. (Google image)
RCMP: ‘Icy conditions’ factor in single vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Splatsin Kukpi7 Wayne Christian said a new facility being built by August 2022 will provide relief for 11 elders in need of housing. (File photo)
‘Supporting one another’: Splatsin to build new housing facility for elders