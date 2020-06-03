The woman found dead on Gyro Beach Sunday afteroon has been identified as Surrey’s Caitlin Midori Bradley.

No criminality in the 2019 death of woman found on Kelowna beach

Caitlin was found deceased on Gyro Beach on April 21, 2019

A year after 29-year-old Caitlin Bradley was found dead in the waters of Okanagan Lake, the BC Coroners Service has determined there was no criminality in her death.

On April 21, 2019, the Kelowna RCMP found Bradley floating face down in the water off Gyro Beach in Kelowna.

According to her social media account, Bradley was most recently employed as a dancer at a local bar. At the time police asked for any information regarding her actions prior to her death to advance their ongoing investigation. The 29-year-old was a resident of Surrey, though friends say she had called Kelowna home for awhile.

Friends and family mourned Bradley on social media as news of her death filtered out around the city.

“Rest In Paradise Caitlin .. Thank you for everything .. I wish I had answered your last text,” said rapper ‘Lil Windex’, on an Instagram post.

“No words right now. Just can’t believe your gone. ‘Til we meet again my friend,” said Les Darroux on another post.

Police have concluded their investigation.

READ MORE: Mounties identify woman found dead on Kelowna beach

READ MORE: Kelowna trial for three men charged in Hope murder delayed 11 months

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinds evacuation order and alerts for Cawston area
Next story
Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Just Posted

Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Driver won’t be charged regarding incident near Pritchard

Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver received a hefty fine

Column: The Shuswap is a staycation paradise with plenty to discover

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

About one-sixth of students in School District 83 choose to ‘restart’ June 1

Superintendent of schools expects numbers may increase as word of safety protocols spreads

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

Column: Orphaned bear cubs lucky to have survived

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Highway 1 closed after body found near Hope

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, highway has been closed for 10 hours in both directions

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park opening for the season

The Lake Country zipline is scheduled to open on June 12

No criminality in the 2019 death of woman found on Kelowna beach

Caitlin was found deceased on Gyro Beach on April 21, 2019

Three arrests on guns, drug charges after shots fired in South Okanagan

Two men from Penticton involved in arrests at Oliver home with assault rifles and drugs

North Okanagan business parked by COVID-19

Social distancing requirements curb Bitterman’s Driving Service

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

Most Read