No further delays: Regional district echoes safety concerns around Highway 1 bridge near Sicamous

District of Sicamous council is sending a letter to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure emphasizing the need to prioritize and expedite the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project. (District of Sicamous photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is urging the province to step on the gas in getting the Bruhn Bridge replaced.

Earlier this month, District of Sicamous council agreed to draft a letter to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) asking there be no further delays, and that replacement of the Trans-Canada Highway structure be expedited. In the letter, the district notes four years have passed since the ministry announced a one-bridge design had been chosen for the project and that at one point construction was expected to begin in 2020.

The district recently learned that while the project remains on budget, it’s facing more setbacks and has yet to go to tender.

“In the meantime, this critical piece of infrastructure continues to pose a safety risk to motorists and pedestrians. In addition, bridge closures and delays impact the public’s ability to access essential and emergency services in a timely manner,” reads the letter.

As of Jan. 19, the ministry’s website stated the Bruhn Bridge replacement project is currently in the design phase, that utility relocation is planned to begin in 2023, and “construction tender is planned to advance in 2023.”

Accompanying the district’s letter to the province is a report from Sicamous Sgt. Murray McNeil detailing incidents police have attended at the bridge over the past several years. McNeil calls the bridge “outdated” and a “hazard to residents of the area.”

“I believe the Bruhn Bridge represents one of the more dangerous sections of Hwy 1 between Chase and Golden and that for the above reasons its replacement should be a priority,” commented McNeil.

At its Jan. 19 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board agreed to write its own letter supporting Sicamous’ request to the province.

Sicamous mayor and director Colleen Anderson stressed the bridge is an integral part of the Trans-Canada Highway.

“It’s a safety concern for our communities, our tourists, for our transportation, our truckers,” said Anderson. “It is an integral piece of our world. So I would like your support on this and I would like them to bring this to the top and have a sense of urgency about repairing that bridge so our communities are safe.”

Area E (Rural Sicamous-Malakwa-Swansea Point) director Rhona Martin noted a guard rail along the bridge damaged last summer in a multiple-vehicle collision had recently been repaired.

“And today the potholes weren’t so bad,” added Martin who, in addition to recommending the board support the District of Sicamous, suggested MOTI staff be invited to provide the board with an update.

CSRD administrator John MacLean suggested the meeting take place in March or April, when MOTI will also be able to provide a report on its work plan for upcoming capital projects.

