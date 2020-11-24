No injuries after fire rips through South Okanagan fruit stand

No one was injured in the fire that consumed the Saran Fruit Market Tuesday, Nov. 24.

According to Oliver Fire Department spokesman Rob Graham, the cause of the fire is not currently known.

The department received the call about fire at around 1 p.m., with the department clearing from the scene after 3 p.m.

“When we arrived on scene we were only able to do a distance attack because the fire had gone through the roof and some of the roof had collapsed,” said Graham.

Two pump-engines, a rescue truck and a water tender from the Oliver Fire Department responded to the scene, as well as an additional water tender from the Osoyoos Fire Department, with 20 total firefighters fighting the blaze.

“The location being out in a rural area, there are not a lot of hydrants available,” said Graham.

Highway 97 was closed for approximately two hours during the fire, before reopening once the area was cleared.

CLEAR – #BCHwy97 Structure fire has been cleared between Rd 18 & Rd 20, south of #OliverBC. Expect delays in the area. #OsoyoosBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 24, 2020

The fruit stand suffered significant fire and water damage and is likely a total loss according to Graham.

The source of the fire is under investigation.



