Tolmie Road on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford was among the areas hardest hit by the 2021 floods. The second of two men who were charged after trying to steal farm equipment in the area has now been sentenced. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

No jail time for man who tried to steal farm equipment from B.C. flood victim

Patrick Schryver one of two men arrested on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford on Dec. 15, 2021

A man who attempted to steal farm equipment from Sumas Prairie while in a stolen vehicle following last year’s flood has received a four-month conditional sentence (house arrest).

Patrick Schryver, 26, was sentenced Nov. 16 in Abbotsford provincial court on charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and theft under $5,000. A charge of breaching a release order was stayed.

Schryver’s sentence will be followed by one year of probation.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) reported on Dec. 16, 2021 that Schryver and another man, Kusone Robinson, 20, had been charged after a Sumas Prairie farmer spotted them the previous day as they attempted to steal equipment from his property in the 2900 block of Tolmie Road.

The property is located in the area hardest hit by the November 2021 floods in Abbotsford.

Police at the time said the two men ran away when they saw the farmer, leaving behind the stolen vehicle they had been driving.

Flood-response officers who had been patrolling the area were dispatched, as were additional officers and the Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS).

The APD said farmers in the area provided “vital information” to police call-takers who were assisting the responding officers.

The area was contained and, with the assistance of the IPDS, the two men were located and taken into custody.

Robinson was sentenced in April of this year to 30 days in jail and 18 months’ probation after pleading guilty to one count of theft under $5,000.


