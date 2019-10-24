No more putting out curbside collection bins in Salmon Arm the night before

City must amend bylaw as it contravenes provincial Wildlife Act which tries to protect bears

If you’re not a fan of getting up by 7 a.m., you might have to appeal to your neighbour for help.

The Conservation Officer Service recently did a ‘bear attraction audit,’ because bears are having to be destroyed in communities where they’ve become habituated to people. As a result, the city will no longer be able to allow residents to put out curbside collection containers the night before pickup.

Mayor Alan Harrison explains that the city’s bylaw actually contravenes the provincial Wildlife Act, so has to be amended.

The Wildlife Act specifies that possible wildlife attractants such as garbage, food waste and recycling are not to be placed in areas where they are accessible and might attract wildlife to the premises.

The city asks that residents keep their containers securely stored in a house, garage or shed until the morning of collection day. They must be put out before 7 a.m. to ensure they’ll be picked up.

Salmon Arm’s current bylaw says collection containers can be set out the night before pickup after 8 p.m.

“We’ve been asked to adjust our bylaw,” said Harrison, adding that council hasn’t talked about it yet, but “we certainly don’t want to attract bears to our garbage in the evening and then have them destroyed.”

Read more: ‘Garbage-fed bears are dead bears’ – South Okanagan conservation officer

Read more: Grizzlies destroy bear-proof bin

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife
Next story
New project to support women entrepreneurs launched in Shuswap

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s recreation centre opens gym door to whole community

City council listens to request, installs accessible door so area is no longer unreachable

No more putting out curbside collection bins in Salmon Arm the night before

City must amend bylaw as it contravenes provincial Wildlife Act which tries to protect bears

Semi truck stuck, then unloaded, on Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill switchback

Two tow trucks remove load, clear scene Thursday morning on 10th Avenue SE where trucks not allowed

Report of man threatening to shoot co-workers in North Shuswap misinformed

Seven officers respond, man arrested and later released without charges

Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

System of checks and balances assure job done with utmost care

VIDEO: Water Walk an uphill struggle for Salmon Arm students

School event raises funds for wells in Tanzania, local projects

WATCH: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Antoine Roussel, Jake Virtanen and Fin helped families decorate Thomas Haas chocolate pumpkins

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Hundreds give input on Enderby/Splatsin highway improvement options

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will receive feedback online until Nov. 15

Okanagan women take road maintenance company to court over washout crash

The incident occurred after washout in April, 2018 near Summerland

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

North Okanagan Takes Flight

Museum exhibit reaches new heights

Contenders return to Okanagan-Shuswap with 18th annual tour

Much-loved musicians, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, along with Blu & Kelly Hopkins, tour Interior

Most Read