A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)

A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)

No significant growth to Brenda Creek wildfire despite increased activity

Forty firefighters and 19 support staff are working to keep the fire under control

The Brenda Creek fire had no significant growth since Sunday but conditions remain volatile, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Crews continue to battle the fire, which is still measured at approximately 480 hectares on the B.C. Wildfire dashboard. There was an increase in fire activity on Sunday but the crews did not see significant growth in the fire, said fire information officer Mike McCulley.

A total of 40 firefighters and 19 support staff are working to contain the fire. Eleven pieces of heavy equipment and two helicopters are being used as well.

“Our crews have made good progress on that fire over the last two days,” said fire information office Mike McCulley.

The local fire department is also working to make sure that the fire does not impact power lines. Crews are making significant progress and the lines have not been affected thus far, said McCulley.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparks on Coquihalla highway west of Merritt

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021City of West KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
VIDEO: Teens pour flour on car, fountain in Kelowna neighbourhood
Next story
‘Amazing father’ remembered after drowning while saving child in Chehalis Lake

Just Posted

The District of Sicamous is seeking community input on short-term rentals. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)
Short-term rentals: Sicamous looking at cost, impact on community, regulation

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Flamingos bend their legs at the ankles

This photo, taken in June 2021, shows some of the work being done below Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road northeast of Herald Park. The road is to be moved farther away from the lake in concert with the highways ministry and a 14-lot waterfront strata housing development is to be constructed on the lake side of the new road. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Housing development on Shuswap Lake by former NHLer moves ahead