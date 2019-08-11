Tom Cochrane with Red Rider takes the stage on Saturday, Aug. 10 for the fourth annual Rock the Lake music festival at Prospera Place. (Teressa Brunton - Kelowna Capital News)

‘No snowflakes here!’: Rain doesn’t Rock the Lake

Umbrellas to the rescue!

Out of all the days the Okanagan decided to rain, it picked the day of one of Kelowna’s staple annual events: Rock the Lake.

Not to fear, though, as festival-goers were not thwarted by the Okanagan Lake’s predecessor: rain.

“(The) rain has not affected the attendance or the spirit of the audience,” said Terry Armstrong, director of operations for GSL Group, the organization partially responsible for putting on the event. “We’ve got an incredibly dedicated group of classic rock fans … no snowflakes here!”

omw to dance in the rain #rockthelake

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement due to the billowing smoke coming from the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

READ MORE: Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected

READ MORE: Rock the Lake Saturday recap

In addition, parts of the Okanagan were expected to get thunderstorms, although Kelowna was only meant to get some showers in the morning.

But rain is persistent; it carried on into the band’s sets and kept going and going.

“Prism just killed it to a large audience that were really into it,” Armstrong said. “And the band appreciated everyone’s enthusiasm.”

The forecast might be gloomy, but Armstrong ensured the atmosphere is festive.

“This is the best block party of the summer.”

Following Prism’s 3:30 p.m., Headpins took the stage for an hour and 15 minutes.

The final two acts, Quiet Riot and Trooper finished off this year’s event.

On to the next!

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
